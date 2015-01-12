You are here: Home

Je Suis Charlie?

January 12, 2015 by 1 Comment

Journalists and other leftists around the world are wrapping themselves in the blood soaked banner of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a lot of conservatives too.  Last week’s attack on the newspaper’s staff, along with the murder of a French policeman, was horrific.  We should all support their right to publish.  We should also recognize the innate hypocrisy we are being shoveled by many (most?) of Charlie Hebdo’s new found allies.

Charlie Hebdo loves to ridicule religion; not Islam, not Christianity – religion … period.  Fair enough, they should have that right.  What if they attacked homosexuals, or women, or blacks, or … ?  They would be have been labeled as a right-wing (always) homophobic (or sexist, or racist, or …ist) rag.  As David Brooks has pointed out:

The journalists at Charlie Hebdo are now rightly being celebrated as martyrs on behalf of freedom of expression, but let’s face it: If they had tried to publish their satirical newspaper on any American university campus over the last two decades it wouldn’t have lasted 30 seconds. Student and faculty groups would have accused them of hate speech. The administration would have cut financing and shut them down.

When Ayann Hirsi Ali is invited to speak at a college campus she is usually protested, or disinvited.  This hypocrisy is not limited to the college campus either.  Writers such as Ann Coulter are routinely attacked.  Why?  They present a right-of-center point of view.  Sure, some leftists are attacked as well but the attack is usually against their arguments.

If we are serious about freedom of speech, we should strive to protect it.  This means engaging in civil discourse whenever possible and acknowledging that speech never justifies violence.  We should acknowledge that some speech, like much found in Charlie Hebdo, is just plain rude.  We should support their right to publish.  We should decry the Jihadist attack against them.  But are they heroes?

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, International, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Will Wicomico EVER Get An Elected Board of Education?

January 5, 2015 by Leave a Comment

Not Unless County Council Gets Off the Dime

As long as Wicomico County voters aren’t allowed to have a say in who runs their public schools they will continue to see a school system that grows in bureaucracy and borrows to build new schools rather than adequately maintain existing buildings.  All anecdotal evidence indicates that a majority of voters favor a school board elected in the same manner as the county council – five members by district and two members at large.  The only way to receive objective evidence is a vote at the polls; something that certain special interest groups want to deny Wicomico voters.

An elected school board will not be a silver bullet to correct the problems our public schools face; it certainly won’t yield worse results than we’ve seen to date.  However, the powers that be continue to stonewall the county’s voters.

How can we get an elected school board?  It all starts with the County Council.  They need to pass a resolution which would (hopefully) be signed by newly elected County Executive Bob Culver.  Members of the county’s legislative delegation would then be asked to sponsor a bill in Annapolis calling for a question to be placed on the 2016 ballot.  If the question received a majority vote of Wicomico voters, it would then fall on the legislature to approve a bill allowing for an elected school board.

The process could fall apart at any step of the process.  BUT … it needs to start with the County Council.  As the legislative session begins, and the deadline to introduce bills fast approaches, where is the County Council on this issue?  They have had two opportunities to introduce a resolution but council president John Cannon hasn’t placed anything on the agenda.  Could Culver introduce a resolution?  Sure.  But let’s face it; his hands are full while the council isn’t doing much more than approving appointments right now.

Cannon claims to support an elected school board, but he set’s the council’s agenda.  There is no reason not to place a resolution on the council’s agenda … IMMEDIATELY!  Waiting makes it less likely that Wicomico will have an opportunity to select the people who run our schools rather than Annapolis doing it for us.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

State, Wicomico County Must Manage Expectations for 2015

January 2, 2015 by Leave a Comment

I’m not a pessimist.  No, really I’m not.  I sincerely hope that 2015 will be a GREAT year for Maryland and for Wicomico County.  While I HOPE that 2015 will be a great year, I’m a realist.  I expect this year to be a good year, IF we can agree on a definition of “good”.

We still have a few weeks until Larry Hogan is sworn in as governor.  Bob Culver, while starting off well, only has a few weeks under his belt as Wicomico’s County Executive.  Both the state and county face significant fiscal challenges.  Hogan and his team appear to be working around the clock to address severe revenue shortfalls for both the current and next fiscal years.

Starting with a mound of problems it is important that both Hogan and Culver be allowed the opportunity to address issues which they inherited.  Voters, particularly Republican voters, should allow both the opportunity to succeed before calling either out for failing to fulfill their respective campaign promises.  This is precisely why it is important that GOP activists and Republican-leaning bloggers need to manage expectations for 2015.

Monoblogue’s Michael Swartz believes that the County Council and Culver will be “working from the same political playbook”.  That remains to be seen.  Councilmen Ernie Davis (D-1), John Hall (R-4), John Cannon (R-At Large), and Matt Holloway (R-At Large) are all on record as wanting to fund a new West Salisbury Elementary School.  The only reason Hall, Cannon, and Matt Holloway voted in favor of a bond resolution without funding for West Salisbury was because Culver had pledged to not sign such a resolution.

Swartz also notes that the chief impediments to an elected school board are now gone with the departures of former County Executive Rick Pollitt, former Del. Norm Conway, and former Del. Rudy Cane.  That is true as far as it goes.  However, there is no more vocal opponent of an elected school board (and particularly a fully elected board) than Cane’s replacement – Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-37A).  While all of Wicomico’s incoming delegation may be freshmen, Sample-Hughes is the only House member from the majority party in Annapolis.  Even more distressing is the County Council’s seeming lack of concern in asking Annapolis for a fully elected school board.

Most of the heavy lifting in Wicomico County will have to be done by Culver.  This is by design.  He controls the budget.  Because so much of the state budget is comprised of mandatory spending, Hogan will have less control than Bob Ehrlich.

Both Hogan and Culver need to continue making their respective cases for decreases in spending.  Maryland voters need to press their Senators and Delegates to cut spending.  Only then will Hogan have the opportunity call for reducing taxes.  Culver will need support to continue pressing for less spending.  Even then, lowering tax rates will prove difficult.

Those of us who want to see a better, more competitive state and county need to manage our expectations.  Neither Hogan nor Culver have magic wands to wave.  They can succeed.  We need to give them time to do just that.  Rome wasn’t built in a day.  It took Martin O’Malley eight years to put Maryland in its present condition.

photo courtesy of SBYNews

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , , ,

Happy New Year!

January 1, 2015 by Leave a Comment

May you have a healthy and prosperous 2015.

Share Button
Filed Under: Feature Tagged With:

Does “Advocacy” Equal Spending?

December 31, 2014 by Leave a Comment

We’ve heard it all a million times … The more we spend on education the better our society (town, city, county, state, nation) will be.  It sounds great!  It’s for the children!  It also happens to be false.

Does anyone believe that New York City’s public schools are among the nation’s best?  How about Washington, DC or Chicago?  They all spend substantially more per pupil than Wicomico County.

Last Sunday we were treated to an op-ed by Wicomico Board of Education (WCBOE) president Ron Willey.  Willey argues that it is the board’s responsibility to “advocate” for more money:

We would also be less than responsible if we did not speak out for the needs of all of our students when it comes to facilities that will provide 21st century education opportunities.

It is true that modern buildings support the instructional programs and enable teachers to provide creative and more effective instruction for students. Whether elected or appointed, the school board must be the voice for these issues when budget decisions are made.

No Mr. Willey!  Your responsibility is to direct Wicomico County’s public schools.  That MAY mean building new schools when needed.  It also means making sure that the employees of the WCBOE maintain the existing stock of facilities.  It also means directing the Superintendent and his underlings to put the maximum number of available dollars into the CLASSROOM, not the bureaucracy.

Currently the WCBOE is “advocating” to close an existing school (East Salisbury Elementary) to house bureaucrats while wailing to all who will listen that tax dollars must be expended to build a new West Salisbury Elementary.

We must admit that there are no simple solutions to the problems facing Wicomico County’s schools (or any other school district in the nation).  It is unjust to lay society’s problems at the feet of teachers.  It is equally unjust to demand hard working tax payers shell out an ever increasing amount to solve a problem that isn’t being solved.

Our schools should be adequately funded.  Our schools should be well managed … from the Board on down.  That means maintaining our existing schools and only building new ones when enrollment growth demands it!  That means providing us, the public, with real evidence that the WCBOE is cutting wasteful spending and bureaucracy.  I’m no Pollyanna, but I do believe that taxpayers would be more receptive to higher taxes IF they honestly believed that they were receiving more value for their tax dollars.  The largest share of those tax dollars go to the public schools.

Wicomico County faces a severe financial crisis in the coming years.  The state will have little choice but to reduce funding for a variety of services, including education.  Given that Wicomico County currently funds only about one quarter the cost of its schools, funding for primary and secondary education will probably have to decrease as well.  If Mr. Willey was the honest broker he claims, the WCBOE would be working WITH the county government to plan for these problems instead of attempting to gin up public support for more spending.  We assume that Mr. Willey can read the election returns.  Wicomico voters want less taxes, not more.

“Advocating” for more money will not solve the problems of Wicomico’s education system;  LEADERSHIP, from the WCBOE, the Superintendent, the County Executive, and the County Council will.  “Advocacy” (for more money) does not improve the quality of schools.  Advocacy for change can.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Protest … Ad Absurdum

December 26, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Today mourners prepare for the funeral of slain NYPD officer Rafel Ramos (the funeral for officer Wen Jian Liu will be later).  New York mayor Bill DeBlasio has asked that “peaceful protest” against the police be postponed until after the funerals.  Some protesters have shown restraint, others continue to verbally attack the police.

We all have a right to engage in non-violent protest.  This right is guaranteed by the First Amendment.  The problem is that many of these “protesters” are not engaging in peaceful protest, contrary to assertions made by Mayor DeBlasio.  The New Criterion’s James Pierson highlights some of the recent incidents:

On the evening of December 13, several hundred supporters of the movement marched across the Brooklyn Bridge toward Manhattan for the purpose of staging protests at City Hall and other locations in the City.  During that march across the walkway of the Bridge, one protestor picked up a garbage can and tried to throw it out on to the adjacent roadway and into the path of automobile traffic.  Two police officers intervened to stop the man and to place him under arrest.  At this moment, at least six other protestors came to the aid of their comrade, knocking the officers to the ground and then kicking and slugging them into submission. One officer suffered a broken nose in the melee. The assailants escaped into the night, but not before several witnesses used smart phones to film the attack.  Police also recovered the backpack of the man who started the incident by trying to throw the garbage can on to the roadway.

“What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now.”

This is not peaceful.  This is not non-violent.  While not as egregious as recent events in Missouri, this does not further the cause of those who want to see an end to needless death at the hands of our police. (While rare, this does occur.)  This certainly does not aid in improving race relations in this country.  Improvement occurred in the 1960’s because white Americans were horrified to see peaceful protesters viciously attacked.  Then came the era of the “Race Pimp”.  Where Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, John Lewis, and countless others were heroes to a movement, we now see hustlers attempt to portray criminals like Michael Brown as “innocent victims”.  In some  (rare) instances they may be victims.  They are not innocent.  In some (rare) instances police are racist thugs; but those instances are rare.

Our police deserve better.  We deserve better.  The African-American community deserves better.  As long as the Al Sharpton’s of the world attempt to control the narrative (and the black community allows them to) real injustice will not receive the attention it deserves.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Merry Christmas

December 25, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Christmas is for sharing.  That is the message of British grocers Sainsbury’s.

We agree.

If you are not familiar with the story of the Christmas truce, see the video below.

Above all, have a MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Share Button
Filed Under: Feature, Featured Posts, International Tagged With: ,

Fredericksen Changes Horses in Mid-Stream (Again)!

December 17, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Wicomico Public Schools superintendent John Fredericksen fancies himself a politician.  He uses tax dollars to implement a (usually unsuccessful) grass roots lobbying effort to obtain more money to spend.  He also doesn’t hesitate changing positions at a moment’s notice.  Today’s op-ed by Fredericksen (along with the typically courageous stance of the Daily Times) provide more evidence that our county and state elected officials need to exercise great caution when dealing with Fredericksen and the Wicomico County Board of Education (BOE).

Fredericksen implies that Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver lied to the public by claiming that a replacement for West Salisbury Elementary School was not in the capital improvement plan:

This is a project that has been in the works for many years. Additions to West Salisbury Elementary were recommended 16 years ago in the 1998 Seidel Commission Report. Plans for a West Salisbury Elementary project have been in the Capital Improvement Plan and "future plans" section of the Facilities Master Plan each year since the Fiscal Year 2001 report — some 14 years ago. These reports go to the Board of Education and County Council each year and are available to the public.

This is a typical “bait and switch” which Fredericksen loves to foist on a plain speaking public.  Culver was correct.  The county’s capital improvement plan (CIP) does not include replacing West Salisbury for most of those years.  It is not Culvers fault if the BOE did not submit a request or if the county council did not approve every capital request from the BOE.  Wicomico County would be bankrupt if it did.

Here is where Fredericksen switches horses:

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , , ,

Anything Goes in Leftist Politics

December 8, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Saturday’s runoff in Louisiana is over.  Mary Landrieu is enjoying her last few days as an elected official.  Republicans will enjoy an eight seat majority come January.  What’s to worry?

While Louisiana has earned a reputation for lawlessness in its politics, some tactics used in Landrieu’s vain struggle to remain in the U.S. Senate should remain in voters’ (and conservatives’) minds long after Bill Cassidy is sworn in to replace that vestige of crooked cronyism – Mary Landrieu.

VOTE ONCE, VOTE TWICE

“Vote early.  Vote often.” It’s a joke oft-told about politicians.  Is it really a joke?

Thanks to the Black Conservatives Fund, we now know as fact something that many have simply feared:  Democrat politicians encourage [some] voters to vote more than once.

In this case Opelousas, LA mayor Don Cravins, Sr. encourages a group of predominately African-American voters to “Vote Again”.  Mayor Cravins just happens to be the father of Landrieu’s chief-of-staff.  As Louisiana Sen. Elbert Guillory notes in the video, the only think preventing mass voter fraud of the type encouraged by Cravins is voter ID requirements (which Louisiana thankfully has), and a Republican administration in Baton Rouge.

VOTE DEMOCRAT …  OR ELSE!

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, News Analysis Tagged With: ,

Pile-up on Bob Culver (Part II)

December 8, 2014 by Leave a Comment

UPDATE BELOW

Salisbury mayor Jim Ireton is the most partisan Democrat in Wicomico County.  A self-described “free government cheese eating liberal”, Ireton’s politics serve as a secular religion to his lapsed Catholicism.  Little wonder that Ireton chose to flip-flop on an important local issue and somehow blame new Wicomico County Executive (and Republican) Bob Culver.

On the record multiple times opposing the continued employment of firefighters hired through a federal SAFER grant.  It should be noted that when the council agreed to take the grant, Ireton attacked several members (most notably former councilwoman Debbie Campbell).  The council was reluctant because the predicted the precise problem which has now arisen.  But now an evil Republican has replaced Ireton’s fellow Democrat and political ally Rick Pollit.

The result?  Ireton has reluctantly agreed to rehire the firefighters but has made their long term employment contingent on more money from the county.  If I were a Salisbury taxpayer Ireton’s argument might be appealing.  If I lived in one of the rural fire districts I would be frightened by Ireton’s lack of concern for his fellow county residents.

Ireton maintains that Salisbury answers the lion’s share of calls.  True.  The Salisbury Fire District is the most populous, and most dense, fire district.  Common sense dictates that they will receive the highest number of calls for service.  Ireton believes that Salisbury is being treated unfairly in this matter.  As mayor of Salisbury he has a point.  As a citizen of Wicomico County he believes that his neighbors should burn rather than cut into his believed fair share of the county’s available money for fire departments.

Go down the road to Powellville.  To the best of my knowledge this is the least populous, and least dense, fire district.  Yet, to serve their area of the county still requires a fire house and equipment.  If you looked at each fire department on a cost per call basis you would see that Powellville’s costs are much higher than Salisbury’s.  Should the citizens of Wicomico allow the most rural portions of the county to burn in order to appease Mr. Ireton’s sense of financial fairness?

Should we be surprised that Ireton waited until after the election, and his political ally lost, before attempting to make political hay out of this predicted situation?  Of course not.  Ireton has used similar tactics from the day he was sworn in as mayor.  To date the voters of Salisbury have rewarded him.  As long as they do, he will continue to put politics above policy.

Fortunately for the citizens of Wicomico County, Bob Culver hasn’t provided any indication that he will be bullied by people like Ireton.  Let’s hope he continues to stand firm.

 

UPDATE:

In Sunday’s Daily Times some of Ireton’s behavior was confirmed.  Rick Hoppes, Ireton’s hand-picked fire chief, had promised council members that money would be found in the budget to keep the firefighters on staff when the SAFER grant money ran out.  DT reporter Jeremy Cox asked councilman Tim Spies, who was one of the members who voted for the SAFER grant, about Ireton’s “surprise” that council didn’t understand that the positions were temporary.

“I could swear that the (fire) chief said if we wanted to keep those people, he would find it in the budget somewhere,” the councilman said.

For those of us who attended that council meeting it is hard to forget.  Ireton was doing everything possible to goad the council into not accepting the grant monies.  At the same time he and Hoppes were telling them that the grant was essential to the public safety and that future funds would be found to keep the 11 new firefighters on the payroll after the grant expired.

Now the city election is over.  Ireton was re-elected.  Debbie Campbell was not.  Whose fault is it that the city can’t keep those individuals in the fire department?  Bob Culver, of course.  If he doesn’t pony up more cash for Salisbury then Ireton will blame his woes on the evil Republican county executive and county council.

 

Pile-up on Bob Culver (Part I)

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial, Salisbury Tagged With: , ,

Pile-up on Bob Culver (Part I)

December 7, 2014 by 1 Comment

Bob Culver has been sworn in as County Executive and the sniping has begun.  It didn’t take very long for the usual suspects:  the Daily Times, the Wicomico County Board of Education, and local partisan Democrats to jump on the collective bandwagon attacking Culver for refusing to fund construction of a new West Salisbury Elementary School.

DT reporter Phil Davis seems to have adopted an old tactic – wrap a lie in quotes and don’t bother checking the facts:

Board member Kim Hudson approached the decision calm and collectively, congratulating Culver and the newly elected councilmen on their general election day wins, but criticized the resolution.

"Education has to be a top priority in our county," Hudson said, adding the bonds were "money that was already in the capital improvement plan."

As will be shown in a bit, funding for a new West Salisbury Elementary School may be on a long list of projects in the county’s capital improvement plan, but was a recent addition.  Furthermore, Davis totally neglects to explain what a CIP is – a combination planning document and wish list.  Also included in the CIP is a multi-million expenditure for renovating Wicomico Middle School; yet the the WCBOE (Ms. Hudson included) wishes to shut down that school in an attempt to make the county’s test scores look better.

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , ,

Sussex County Council Silences Public

December 3, 2014 by Leave a Comment

GEORGETOWN, DE – Have you EVER been to a City Council, County Council, Planning Commission, (or any other government board or commission) meeting where the public is denied the opportunity to get up and comment?  If you live in Sussex County you now have the opportunity.

The Sussex County Council has decided that there will be public comment … but only AFTER they have held their regular meeting AND their executive session.

Here’s how it works:

  • Council holds public session (public can’t speak).
  • Regular meeting adjourns and council enters executive session (public can’t be in the room).
  • After anywhere from 10 minutes to hours, the public (if anyone has actually stayed around, and of course the cameras are long gone) can come back in and have their say.

This sounds an awful lot like President Obama’s pledge to have the most transparent administration in history.  Democracy in action.  God Bless America!

Share Button
Filed Under: DE - Sussex, Delaware, Featured Posts, News Analysis Tagged With: ,

Maryland’s Wake-Up Call

December 3, 2014 by Leave a Comment

The Baltimore Sun’s John Fritze lays out the facts pretty well – federal spending in Maryland is down and Maryland’s congressional delegation just lost a lot of its clout.   Maryland Democrats spend every waking hour pointing fingers and trying to figure out why voters rejected their tax and spend message on November 4th.  Maryland Republicans like Governor-elect Larry Hogan, new Howard County Exec Allan Kittleman, and new Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver are trying to clean up the messes left by years of wasteful, misguided spending and a belief that taxpayers can be plucked like chickens.

Well, in the Once Free State government IS the family business.  Turn to your left.  Turn to your right.  Somebody is working for the federal, state, or local government.  With federal spending down $1.2 billion in Maryland (over $3 billion when you take out entitlement spending and adjust for inflation), times aren’t looking so good.

Economist Anirban Basu has it right:

"No one is suggesting that Maryland should not continue to focus attention on federal contracting and related industries, but these industries will no longer be the economic engines of growth that they have been.”

Maryland can be a great state.  It simply needs to get out of the way of business and allow its job creators to grow and prosper.  This will, in turn, attract new job creators.  Larry Hogan seems committed to doing just that.  Let’s hope.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , ,

Culver Starts Term with Change

December 3, 2014 by Leave a Comment

SALISBURY, MD – Citizens voted for change on November 4th.  Bob Culver, Wicomico’s new County Executive, decided to kick-off his term with just that.

After his swearing in, Culver announced a few changes.  First, county employees will no longer receive a paid day off on their birthday.  Culver also announced that he would be cutting back on the number of county employees who receive take-home cars.

As I wrote the other day, Culver doesn’t need to swing for the fences.  A few solid base hits will work wonders.  He deserves credit for two solid singles on Tuesday (really, a single and a walk).  Culver can implement the take-home car policy on his own.  I believe he needs an amendment to the county’s personnel manual to implement the birthday measure.  That requires approval by the county council.  Regardless, it was a solid performance; letting voters know that he is serious about lowering the cost of county government.  Chipping away will certainly yield better long term results than attempting any grand schemes.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Analysis Tagged With: , ,

Common Sense About Disincentive

December 2, 2014 by Leave a Comment

From Daniel Hannan , MEP –

It’s a funny thing… but if you start taxing countries for doing the right thing, in order to pay countries who are doing the wrong thing, you’re going to end up fewer of the former and more of the latter.

When will politicians ever learn?  The best way to incentivize an economy is to leave it alone.  Neither crony capitalism nor socialism will ever triumph over a truly free market.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, International, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , , ,

Bob Culver Sworn in as Wicomico County Executive

December 2, 2014 by Leave a Comment

SALISBURY, MD – Joined by Governor-elect Larry Hogan, Bob Culver was sworn in this morning as Wicomico County’s second County Executive.  According to the Daily Times’ Phil Davis:

During Culver’s speech, he said noticed while campaigning he "wasn’t the only one that wanted to see change" and that the "social fabric of our county has detriorated also."

"If you have a good idea to contribute to the social and financial well-being (of Wicomico County), I want to hear it," Culver said. "My door will always be open and my cell phone will always be on."

 

photo courtesy of the Daily Times

Share Button
Filed Under: Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Tagged With: ,

Twiddlin’ Thumbs on Taxpayers’ Dime

December 2, 2014 by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON, DC – You’ve heard of New York City’s infamous “Rubber Rooms” where teachers are paid for years to sit around and do nothing.  The federal government has a similar deal.

An Inspector General’s report details how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pays employees on “paid administrative leave”.  The EPA payments are costing taxpayers over $1 million per year.  A report by by the General Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that paid administrative leave cost federal taxpayers $3.1 billion between 2011 and 2013.

Share Button
Filed Under: National, News Tagged With: , ,

Obama to Appoint Ashton Carter as Next Secretary of Defense

December 2, 2014 by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON, DC – The New York Times reports that President Barack Obama will to appoint Ashton B. Carter to replace outgoing Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

Carter is a former Deputy Secretary of Defense and was reported to have been on the short list to replace former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.

Share Button
Filed Under: National, News Tagged With:

A Brighter Future for Wicomico?

December 1, 2014 by 3 Comments

The future of Wicomico County begins tomorrow!  At 11:30 AM, Tuesday, Wicomico County will witness the swearing-in of its second County Executive – Bob Culver.  While Culver can seize upon several opportunities, he faces a great number of steep hurdles.  Is he up to the task?  We hope so.

Show Me the Money

More than most places, the relationship between Wicomico County government and its citizens focuses on money.  We have the revenue cap.  Voters seem to believe that taxes can be cut, perhaps ad infinitum, with little or no impact on services.  As with most localities, the bureaucracy at the local Board of Education (WCBOE) equates quantity of money spent with quality of education.  For the last several years Wicomico’s county council has refused to cut spending requested by the outgoing county executive while that same County Executive has refused to trim the county payroll despite cutting back on services.  Rather than maintain its existing physical plant, the local Board of Ed wants to build more schools and the county government (both executive and council) have acquiesced.  Wicomico County keeps borrowing while debt and pension obligations keep growing.  Despite the wishful thinking of some, there are no easy solutions.

We would suggest Mr. Culver attack low hanging fruit first; while planning for the more difficult tasks ahead:

  1. Cut the Budget NOW!
  2. Require Accountability from the Board of Education
  3. Implement Zero-Based Budgeting
  4. Make Voters a Part of the Solution
  5. Pension Reform
  6. Grow the Local Economy

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , , ,

Justice By The Numbers

December 1, 2014 by 1 Comment

I picked up my Sunday copy of the Daily Times and thought that I had fallen into a copy of Tom Wolfe’s Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers .  The white liberal guilt oozed from the paper’s lead editorial.  If truth in advertising applied to the media, Look Closer at Arrest Patterns would be more fairly titled Arrest By the Numbers

Are African-American’s arrested in higher numbers on the Delmarva Peninsula?  I have no doubt.  I’m not accusing reporters Vanessa Junkin and Rachel Pacella of lying.

However, the published numbers demand that additional questions be asked.  Are African-Americans being falsely arrested?  If so, shouldn’t the prosecutors responsible for these cases demand better, more just, work by their respective police forces?

Yet, we see no evidence from the paper’s reporting that this is the case.  Sure, some folks are unjustly arrested.  Some may be black; some white, some brown.  I have no doubt that this happens and hope that the police will clean up their act when it does occur.  I even believe that some innocent people are unjustly convicted.  I also believe that this is the exception rather than the rule.

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial, Salisbury, Virginia Tagged With: , ,

Where Were You in ‘68?

December 1, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Windows smashed.  Buildings ablaze, lighting up the night sky.  “Civil Rights Activists” ginning up the mob.  Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

What’s the net result?  For starters, black and immigrant owned businesses are gone.  Families, most likely African-American, are homeless.  The only winners are the race pimps, the agitators, and the mainstream media – whose ratings go up as we sit in front of our LCD screens and watch as “those people”, hundreds (or thousands) of miles away destroy a small city.

In 1968 I was a young kid living just across the Baltimore City line.  My father worked downtown at the old Fish Market (now Port Discovery).  Here is one of my memories:

What’s the biggest difference?  One photo is color and the other is black and white.

Businesses and homes were burned.  People lost their jobs.  People had no home to return to after the tumult.

Have injustices been addressed?  Yes.  Does more need to be done?  Yes.  However, I would argue that the non-violent actions of people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Ralph Abernathy, Medgar Evers, and countless others did more to bring that about than any action by the likes of Rap Brown, Jesse Jackson, or Al Sharpton.  They also managed to encourage progress rather than destroy the lives of their fellow African-Americans.

Today we have the likes of Attorney General Eric Holder stating that he “doesn’t condone the violence”.  Missouri governor Jay Nixon refused to send in the National Guard until after a full night of burning and looting.  Back then Baltimore mayor Thomas L. J. D’Alesandro, III refused to ask Maryland governor Spiro Agnew to send in the National Guard until a great deal of damage had already been done and the riot had gotten out of hand.  At least Agnew, considered a moderate, “Rockefeller” Republican at the time, took a stand and demanded that the self-identified “leaders” of the African-American community lead and denounce the violence.  Most did not out of fear of reprisals from the more radical elements inciting the riots.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani last week demanded that our nation’s leaders denounce the violence in Ferguson.  Where are our elected officials?  Are they too afraid of the Al Sharptons of the world and how they will be portrayed on MSNBC?

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: Cambridge, DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Dorchester, National, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , ,

Happy Thanksgiving!

November 27, 2014 by Leave a Comment

The real reason that the Pilgrims gave thanks to Almighty God …

Almost 400 years ago a group of dissenting Christians left their homes and bravely (and faithfully) crossed an ocean so that they might live and worship as they saw fit.  They braved sea, storm, wilderness, sickness, and poor harvest.  We all know the story.

Yesterday I was listening to Rush Limbaugh and was reminded of another detail is seldom, if ever, taught in our schools today.  The first Thanksgiving (it really wasn’t, but we’ll let that slide for now) was a result of hard work, individual initiative, faithfulness, and private property.

What?  I thought the settlers of the Plymouth Colony lived communally.  I thought that they shared their bounty.  And wasn’t it the Indians (Native Americans) who helped them feed themselves?

You’re right.  They did.  The Native Americans did help. They also nearly starved to death.  It was only after Gov. William Bradford gave each family their own plot of land and encouraged them to plant early and work for themselves did they begin to experience surplus.  With this surplus they could trade and branch out into other endeavors.

With no disrespect to my Catholic, Jewish, Muslim (and even atheist) brethren, this is what was called “the Protestant Work Ethic”.  It just so happened that they were protestant, but it was PRIVATE PROPERTY and INDVIDUAL LIBERTY which motivated the settlers to succeed.  Over 200 years before Karl Marx wrote the Communist Manifesto, the settlers of Plymouth Colony demonstrated its failure.

Our children aren’t taught these important lessons anymore.  Since our schools refuse, it’s up to parents to teach their children the complete meaning of Thanksgiving.

Share Button
Filed Under: Feature, Featured Posts Tagged With: ,

Maciarello Wants Police Oversight Board

November 24, 2014 by Leave a Comment

SALISBURY, MD – Wicomico County State’s Attorney Matt Maciarello proposed civilian oversight boards for both the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office according to a report by Daily Times reporter Jeremy Cox.  Maciarello also proposed that both SPD officers and WCSO deputies wear body cameras.  Details of Maciarello’s proposal are not currently available.

As with all such proposals, the devil is in the details.  The Salisbury city council and mayor could easily pass legislation to institute a civilian oversight board and require officers to wear body cameras.  The wisdom of such proposals can be debated.  However, neither Maciarello nor the Wicomico County government have the authority to institute such proposals.  The county government funds the Sheriff’s office with local tax dollars.  It cannot dictate to Sheriff Mike Lewis how he chooses to operate his office.  Unless the state plans on passing such a law OR Wicomico County plans on creating a county police department, such proposals are nothing more than suggestions.

In the Daily Times’ account, the subheadline reads:

Maciarello’s push represents the most tangible action taken so far after a string of violent —sometimes fatal — interactions between police and citizens in Wicomico

This hardly represents “tangible” action as Maciarello lacks the authority to do anything but hold a press conference regarding this matter.

photo courtesy of the Daily Times

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News, Salisbury Tagged With: , ,

What to Do About Wicomico’s Crumbling Schools

November 24, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Last week I asked the question, “Should Wicomico County borrow more money?”.  This was primarily in reference to the swearing in of a new County Executive and County Council and council president Matt Holloway acted responsibly by pulling the item from the agenda. Yet, a greater underlying problem lurks beneath the surface for Wicomico taxpayers.  How does the county provide a decent education for the children of Wicomico County and still live within its means?

West Salisbury Elementary School has been slated for rebuilding.  There is also discussion by the Wicomico County Board of Education (WCBOE) to merge West Salisbury and Charles Chipman Elementary Schools.  Why do we need a new school?  Some may argue that we don’t, but the fact that West Salisbury has been denied any meaningful renovation since it opened in the early 1960’s means that a new school may have to be built.

West Salisbury is Bennett Middle all over again.  Don’t renovate.  Don’t maintain the physical plant more than absolutely necessary in hopes of building a new school.  Evidently, building (first) and renovating schools looks good on a superintendent’s resume.  In addition, the state pays for a hefty share of new school construction but doesn’t cover renovation costs.  As I have noted earlier, Wicomico County can expect a decline in state aid  (and possibly direct aid to the county’s schools).  Currently Wicomico County pays less than 25% of the cost of the county’s schools.  Compare this to 35% in Dorchester and over 75% in Worcester.  In addition, Wicomico will no longer have the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee to look to.  So what should Wicomico County, and its new County Executive, do?

[Read more…]

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Racist Cops?

November 20, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Salisbury’s Daily Times feels the need to stir the pot of racial animus on Delmarva.  African-Americans are arrested in proportionally higher numbers.  What is new about that?  This is a sad fact.  We should all wish that the crime rate were lower.  However, I don’t believe that victims of crimes are particularly concerned about the race of the criminals.

Is anyone accusing law enforcement officers of NOT arresting white criminals?  Is anyone accusing prosecutors of NOT trying white criminals?  If so, I missed that part of Vanessa Junkin’s and Rachel Pacella’s article.

Instead, such reporting merely serves as an excuse for certain “community leaders” to spout off about non-existent ills within our community.  Mary Ashanti, president of the Wicomico branch of the NAACP, compared the criminal justice system to an ante-bellum plantation:

“The statistics of the over-representation of blacks arrested in Wicomico County, Maryland, represent an ongoing contradiction since the end of chattel slavery," part of her emailed statement reads. "That contradiction being that slavery never ended, it was just legally maneuvered to justify its existence by way of punishment through the courts and as a viable economic entity.

"The gross disparity in the incarceration rates between blacks and caucasians will only widen until every able-bodied young black male has been herded into the concentration camps of the American prison-industrial complex.”

At Tuesday’s Wicomico County Council meeting Ashanti spoke eloquently against racial profiling.  She served herself, and the constituency she claims to represent, well.  But to compare the arresting of criminals to slavery serves no one other than the tiny minority who make their livings from fomenting racial hatred – both black and white.

It is obvious that Gannett’s motivation behind such race baiting was to sell papers.  They admit that this series of articles is an attempt to tie local news in with the unrest in Ferguson, MO.  They would probably like nothing better than a nice, bloody riot to help boost their bottom line.

As for me, I hope that every law enforcement officer in the country is like Accomack Sheriff Tod Godwin:

"We don’t see race, we don’t see gender.  We see probable cause for an arrest."

It’s odd no one mentioned that Sheriff Godwin is African-American.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Analysis, VA - Accomack, Virginia Tagged With: ,

Where Is the Outrage in Kent County?

November 19, 2014 by Leave a Comment

“Activists” are preparing to riot in Missouri, even though the grand jury hasn’t disclosed its findings regarding the Michael Brown shooting.  Gannett is ginning up racial hatred on the Lower Shore by pushing the subtext that African-Americans are UNJUSTLY arrested in disproportionate numbers.  Yet, there seems to be little outcry when an African-American candidate appears to have been robbed of an election in Kent County.

After election night AND the absentee canvass, GOP candidate for Kent County Recorder of Deeds La Mar Gunn was the winner by two votes.  However, the Board of Canvassers decided that incumbent Democrat Betty Lou McKenna was the winner after most of the public had gone home.  The Wilmington News-Journal reports the story as if there is no question of the results.  Even when covering Gunn’s contesting of the election results, the News-Journal seems to yawn.  The Delaware State News provides better coverage … just.

If Dave Anderson’s reporting at Delaware Politics is accurate, and he usually is, there a lot of questions begging for answers.  We all know that if Gunn were a Democrat and McKenna a Republican the mainstream media would be screaming racism from the top of their collective lungs.  Unfortunately for Gunn, he chose to run as a Republican.  Expect this to be swept under the rug.

Share Button
Filed Under: DE - Kent, Delaware, Featured Posts, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Should Wicomico Borrow More Money?

November 17, 2014 by Leave a Comment

It’s approaching noon.  The agenda and briefing book for tomorrow’s Wicomico County Council meeting hasn’t been posted online.  The public won’t be able to prepare to intelligently comment at the meeting.  Yet, the outgoing council expects to vote on borrowing $16 million.  Should they?

A majority of the incoming council will be new.  The incoming County Executive is new.  Some of the funds for the expected bond offering will be for new projects (such as replacing the Westside Primary School West Salisbury Elementary School).  Wicomico County faces a potential budget disaster.  Should this council approve putting Wicomico County even deeper in debt?

As with most things, the answer is complicated.  The county has little choice but to approve capital projects already started (such as the new Bennett Middle).  However, new projects should at least be put on hold until the new council and executive are sworn in.  They are the ones who will have to live with the consequences.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , ,

Illiterate? Cry Racism!

November 16, 2014 by Leave a Comment

This week former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was caught up in an uproar because his critics were too illiterate to understand comments Barbour made on a conference call.  Barbour’s offense?  He referred to President Obama’s policies as “tar babies”.

The liberal media is outraged.  Barbour is a racist.  His lobbying clients should be ashamed.  Really?

What is a “tar baby”.  The dictionary defines it as a “sticky situation”.  The term comes from the “Uncle Remus” stories published in the 19th century.  Br’er Rabbit punches a tar baby (a doll made of tar and turpentine) and becomes stuck.  The “Uncle Remus” stories have their roots in West African folklore transported to America by slaves.  Joel Chandler Harris (and others) published the stories in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.  Like “Aesop’s Fables”, the stories are designed to impart wisdom, particularly to children.

Barbour’s critics are either illiterate, or simply attempting to score political points by playing the race card.  Neither should be acceptable in this day.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , ,

What’s In Store for Wicomico County?

November 15, 2014 by 2 Comments

Judging by the results of the recent election, Wicomico County voters should be enthused about some changes coming down the pike.  However, those changes will required some thought and planning on the part of incoming County Executive Bob Culver, the incoming (and outgoing) County Council’s, and Wicomico’s legislative delegation.

Maryland Governor-elect Larry Hogan ran (and was elected) on three primary issues:

  1. Maryland is OVER-TAXED.
  2. Maryland is OVER-REGULATED.
  3. Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown was incompetent.

Well …

If Maryland is over-taxed (and most of seem to agree), there are only two things that Hogan can do:

  1. Cut Spending while keeping the current tax rates as is.
  2. Cut Spending MORE and ask the General Assembly to cut tax rates.

Obviously, Wicomico voters (as well as voters from around the Once Free State) are looking for tax cuts. There are just a few problems; to cut taxes Hogan will have to drastically cut spending.  He already faces a projected $593 million shortfall courtesy of outgoing Gov. Martin O’Malley.  As governor, Hogan has a great deal of influence over the spending side of the budget.  He needs the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to cut taxes.

Hogan has already met with Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and the mayor has stated that they must reconsider Baltimore’s “reliance on state aid”.  All localities need to do the same.  However, if you are like Wicomico County the hit could be hard.

For local officials, this will probably mean severe cuts to their respective budgets.  Wicomico County could be one of the worst hit by Hogan’s expected spending cuts.  Wicomico County pays just over 24% for its schools.  Compare that to over 35% in Dorchester and almost 76% in Worcester.  The state requires Wicomico to meet Maintenance of Effort (MOE) each year.

Incoming Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver needs to be prepared for a revenue shortfall.  How much is anyone’s guess.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Analysis Tagged With: ,

Mary Landrieu – From Bad to Worse

November 14, 2014 by Leave a Comment

TheSpectatorLogo

Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA) faces an uphill battle to retain her seat.  Her response?  Landrieu is attacking her opponent, Rep. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).  Here is an ad Landrieu’s campaign released Saturday:

According to Democrats, and the mainstream media, it is Republicans (particularly conservative Republicans) who resort to such tactics.  Yet, Landrieu’s ad is void of a single issue.  When the Washington Post agrees that a Democrat ad has gone too far, that’s saying something!

Yet, what can the Louisiana (or national) voter expect?  Sure, Republicans go negative … even nasty.  It’s just that they aren’t so sanctimonious about it.

If you want to see Cassidy’s actual speech, in context – click here.  But as the WaPo’s Chris Cillizza states:

It’s not clear, though, how many people who see the Landrieu ad will, like me, find and then watch the whole nine-minute Cassidy speech. The Landrieu people are hoping not many.

Expect more nastiness from the same candidate (Landrieu) who not so subtly implied that Louisianans who voted for Cassidy were racists and sexists.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Wicomico GOP Latest Source of Dem $$

January 22, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Wicomico councilwoman, and District 37-A House candidate, Sheree Sample-Hughes has stumbled upon a new source of campaign cash.  REPUBLICAN elected officials!

That’s right!  The most liberal member of the Wicomico County Council can count the likes of Wicomico council president Matt Holloway, appointed councilman John Hall, and Wicomico sheriff Mike Lewis among her most ardent supporters.  Even Lewis’ chief deputy has contributed to Sample-Hughes’ race.

140122_RepublicansForSample-Hughes_600x650

In a twisted sense of irony, voters should remember that Sample-Hughes has implied that Lewis and his department are a bunch of racists because of a drug raid and chase on Salisbury’s west side a few years ago.  Now Lewis and his number two are helping Sample-Hughes to climb the political ladder.

It will be interesting to see the response of the local Republican party.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Analysis Tagged With: , ,

O’Malley Budget Without Tax Hikes

January 15, 2014 by Leave a Comment

We’ve heard it all before.  Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is claiming that his last budget will forego tax hikes and reduce the overall size of state government.  Does anyone, including the sycophantic media carrying O’Malley’s water, really believe it?

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, News Tagged With: , ,

Maryland Board of Elections Cries Foul

January 15, 2014 by Leave a Comment

What happens when the powers that be don’t want to bother with the niceties of an election but would rather proceed directly to a coronation?  You ignore the law and all appearances of propriety.  At least that is the case when Maryland elections chief, and O’Malley / Brown ally, Linda Lamone decides to issue a ruling allowing Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown’s campaign to raise money during the 2014 General Assembly session.

In theory, Lamone works for the State Board of Elections.  Unfortunately for the people of Maryland, Lamone seems to thing that the board’s only purpose is to rubber stamp her actions.  Such was the recent case where Lamone chose to bypass the Attorney General’s office in seeking an opinion as to whether Brown’s running mate, Howard County Executive Ken Ulman could raise money for the Brown / Ulman ticket while Brown is expressly prohibited from doing so.  Lamone then issued a ruling without bothering to consult the board – the people she supposedly reports to.  Glynis Kazanjian, at Maryland Reporter, details Lamone’s actions and the reaction of one courageous board member.

Why bother with elections when bureaucrats can rule our lives?

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, News Analysis Tagged With: ,

Beggars of the Shore

January 12, 2014 by 3 Comments

With the Maryland General Assembly in session, rural Maryland is once again preparing itself to raped and pillaged.  Expect our taxes to be increased – yes, even in an election year – and yet more of our individual and corporate liberty to be taken away.  What can we do?  One option is to follow the advice of Salisbury’s Daily Times and become sycophants and beggars.

In today’s editorial we are encouraged to drop our collective pants and take it with a metaphorical smile:

… What’s needed is persistence, public relations strategy and a reasonable amount of patience. In addition, Shore delegates and senators need to step up their efforts to find common ground with their counterparts from more populous areas of the state.

One hindrance to progress is that Shore legislators sometimes find it easier to preach to their local choir about the wrongheadedness of Annapolis (and Washington) rather than roll up their sleeves and make incremental progress on very complex issues. As a result, local voters often re-elect officials who speak their language on key issues, but don’t necessarily get better results. …

Translation:  We need to suck up to the Annapolis ruling class so that they will only take away 90% of the money and property that they were otherwise planning to.  We need to become MORE, not less, dependent on Annapolis.  We need to beg to keep SOME of what is already ours by right.

Expect to hear more of this vein in the coming months as the Daily Times prepares the case to re-elect the likes of Del. Norm Conway (D-38B), Sen. Jim Mathias (D-38), Wicomico County Executive Rick Pollitt (D), Wicomico Councilman Matt Holloway (R), and Wicomico Councilman John Hall (R).

Imagine if we were living in 1776.  Following their logic we should not have stood up against the British crown.  We should have accepted whatever tyranny came from London and hope that we could retain a tiny bit more of our lives, liberty, and property by “building relationships” and “working with the King’s government” as they continued to take what is ours.

By the logic of Michael Killian and his minions at the Daily Tory, Patrick Henry was wrong and the members of the Continental Congress weren’t accomplishing anything because they stood up for what was right rather than what was expedient.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , , ,

The Great Democrat Hope

January 8, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Attempting to keep the fiasco which is ObamaCare off of the nation’s front pages, Democrat politicos far and wide are focusing on “income inequality” and hiking the federal minimum wage.  There is just one problem … only 1.6 million Americans earn the minimum wage.  Of those, nearly 1/3 are teenagers.

How many millions lost their health insurance because of ObamaCare?

Share Button
Filed Under: Uncategorized Tagged With: , ,

Lewis Wins Senate Seat … Barely

January 8, 2014 by Leave a Comment

NORFOLK, VA – If an anticipated recount doesn’t change the outcome, Del. Lynwood W. Lewis (D-100) will move to the Virginia Senate this session.  In yesterday’s special election to replace Lt. Governor-elect Ralph Northam, Lewis defeated small businessman and first time candidate Wayne Coleman by 22 votes (0.1%).

Over 20,000 voters from Accomac, Northampton, and Mathews counties, along with a small section of Norfolk, braved the bitter cold to cast their ballots.  In unofficial results Lewis received 10,197 votes and Coleman received 10,175.

Read more at the Daily Press and the Virginian-Pilot.

Share Button
Filed Under: Uncategorized Tagged With: ,

Wicomico Democrats Seek Allies

January 7, 2014 by 6 Comments

How are Wicomico County Democrats progressing towards next fall’s elections?  Better than you might think.  Since a Democrat majority is highly unlikely, local Democrat leaders want the next best thing – a liberal council that will rubber-stamp increased spending and higher taxes if Rick Pollitt is re-elected to the County Executive’s post.

Sources within the Wicomico Democrat Central Committee indicate that they are preparing to give appointee John Hall (R-4) and first term incumbent Matt Holloway (R-At Large) a free pass.  Why?  One need simply look at their voting records and Matt Holloway’s role of carrying water for County Executive Rick Pollitt (D) on council.

Hall was appointed to succeed the late Bob Caldwell.  Caldwell won his seat in 2010 by a landslide 2 votes.  District 4, at best marginally Republican after re-districting, is the Democrat’s best bet to pick up a seat.  Yet, the local Democrat machine appears to be punting.  In his short tenure on council, Hall has voted more like liberal Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-1) than the far more conservative majority of county voters.  If Pollitt can’t have a Democrat majority on council, he wants allies like Hall.  Hall’s votes regarding the Board of Education indicate that he will be ready to help Pollitt to bust the revenue cap if (when) Pollitt is prepared to do so.  Remember, thanks to Del. Norm Conway (D-38B) and Del. Rudy Cane (D-37A) the revenue cap is no longer relevant as long as increased spending goes the Board of Education.

While Matt Holloway claims to be the council’s “voice of agriculture”, he has already stated that he will vote for a tier map which strips county farmers of their property rights.  He has also shown willingness to rubber stamp Pollitt’s spending and tax proposals.  More telling is his attempt to discredit councilman Bob Culver (R-At Large) with an attempted censure – at Pollitt’s behest.  Why?  Culver is challenging Pollitt for the Executive’s job.  It’s little wonder that Matt needed the council’s sole Democrat to support his re-election as council president so that Pollitt’s control of the county’s legislative branch can continue.

While Democrats are actively recruiting a challenger for councilman Joe Holloway (R-5), it is unlikely that they could come close to beating him.  There is no question that Hall is vulnerable, both to primary and general election challenge.  Why would they seek to challenge Joe Holloway but not Hall?  Hmmm….

If Matt Holloway receives a free pass, the reason is far more obvious.  As long as he can garner enough votes to wield the gavel, Pollitt knows that he will have a compliant council.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With:

Coleman for Virginia Senate

January 6, 2014 by Leave a Comment

Tomorrow is another election day … at least on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.  Voters in Virginia’s 6th senatorial district, which includes the ESVA along with sections of Norfolk and Mathews County, will have the opportunity to elect a replacement for Lt. Governor-elect Ralph Northam.  They will choose between Del. Lynwood Lewis (D-100) and Norfolk businessman Wayne Coleman.  The choice is simple.  Coleman exemplifies the values on which the people of Accomac and Northampton counties take pride in – hard work, individualism, devotion to family and community, and fiscal responsibility.

Coleman personifies Eastern Shore values.  Virginia needs more small businessmen (and women) like Coleman in the General Assembly, not more lawyers like Lewis.  Lewis, while living on the Shore, has shown himself to be a poster child for “Richmond values”, voting for tax hikes, more spending, and growth in state government.

Lewis obviously hopes that the historical parochialism of Virginia’s Eastern Shore will be enough to get him to the Senate.  The ESVA has always been the “red headed step-child” of Virginia.  The state government routinely neglects to even include the Shore on official images of the Commonwealth.  Shore residents can hardly be blamed for their inherent parochialism.  However, when Shore voters have chosen folks from across the Bay to represent them in Richmond they have been well-served.  While I may have my own problems with Sen. Tommy Norment (R-3), does anyone (other than Bill Fears) honestly argue that he did not serve the Shore well?  Northam played on the ESVA’s inherent parochialism to defeat Nick Reras and voted more like a senator from Arlington County than the Eastern Shore.

Sending Lewis to the Virginia Senate is akin to “cutting your nose off to spite your face”.  Akin to Shore Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly, Lewis tosses his “Shore values” in a bin* when he crosses the Bay on his way to Richmond.  In Richmond he has represented the Democrat Party, NOT the 100th District or the Eastern Shore.  Coleman will represent, and fight to protect, those Shore values irrespective of where he resides.  Why?  Because they are not just “Eastern Shore values”.  They are Virginia values.  They are American values.

* – Thanks to Maryland Del. Mike McDermott (R-38B) for his now famous analogy from the 2010 election.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Opinion / Editorial, VA - Accomack, VA - Northampton, Virginia Tagged With:

Media Monday – A Taste of 2014

December 30, 2013 by Leave a Comment

Recent coverage of county and state politics in Salisbury’s Daily Times provides us a glimpse of what to expect in 2014 … Democrats and their allies can do little wrong while conservative candidates will receive short shrift at best, vilification at worst.

Can we expect better?  We can … but I wouldn’t bet the ranch on it.  Jennifer Shutt’s recent chronicling of the announcements of John Hall, Matt Holloway, and Norm Conway show just how low a decent reporter (or her editors) are willing to go to protect the Democrat / left-of-center power structure.

Del. Norm Conway’s (D-38B) recent announcement that he will seek another term was laughable in its bias.  Check out Shutt’s lead:

Hoping to put Maryland taxes on par with surrounding states and secure funding for Lower Shore transportation projects, Chairman of House Appropriation Committee Norman Conway has filed for re-election.

Really?  Can someone name one tax hike that Conway hasn’t voted for?  Maybe New York is considered a surrounding state.

Wicomico councilman John Hall (R-4) has voted more like a Democrat since being appointed to replace the late Bob Caldwell.  Does that make him a liberal?  Not according to Shutt.  In her eyes, carrying water for County Executive Rick Pollitt’s tax and spend policies qualifies Hall as a “moderate”.  We can only surmise that a membership card in the CPUSA is required to be categorized as left-of-center.

As for council president Matt Holloway’s (R) re-election announcement, Shutt portrayed the at-large councilman as “the voice of agriculture”.  Holloway has publicly admitted that he wants the county to adopt a “tier map which the governor will approve”.  If Holloway votes for such a map, he will have totally reversed his 2010 pledge not to allow downzoning of the county’s agricultural land without FULL and FAIR compensation to affected landowners.  Holloway also admitted that he has filed an application to put some of his own family’s land into the state’s MALPF program.  Currently Wicomico County is excluded from the program because it has refused to kowtow to Annapolis’ wholesale theft of property rights.  I guess it’s OK to steal from your neighbors as long as you get paid … and Ms. Shutt fails to report it.

We sincerely hope that the recent failings in Shutt’s reporting are due to the bias of Publisher Tom Claybaugh and Executive Editor Michael Killian.  Shutt has proven herself a fair and capable reporter in the past.  Claybaugh and Killian have not shown much interest in running a newspaper but instead prefer a tabloid catering to the whimsy of the area’s local power structure.  Perhaps they might sell more papers if they allow the likes of Shutt and Jeremy Cox to report more news.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With:

Salisbury Area Chamber of Cronyism

October 13, 2013 by Leave a Comment

Crony Capitalismnoun; a term describing an economy in which success in business depends on close relationships between business people and government officials. It may be exhibited by favoritism in the distribution of legal permits, government grants, special tax breaks, or other forms of dirigisme.

It’s a perfect storm.  After years of attacking elected officials who had the temerity to stand up for taxpayers, the Daily Times got its wish and Salisbury city government has returned to the days of the “Dream Team”.  Real estate developers bought themselves a city council seat.  Salisbury taxpayers now subsidize residential development by giving away EDU’s that were meant for commercial development.  The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce is now the number one shill for taxpayer-subsidized development … under the guise of “working together”, the Chamber is now the lead cheerleader for taking from the city’s residents and doling out rewards to a few select developers.

Small wonder, one of those developers is now president of the Chamber.

After a few TEMPORARY construction jobs are created, it will be interesting to see how many permanent jobs come to Salisbury.  It will be even more interesting to see what the next round of subsidies entail.  Joe Citizen can continue to pay while others cash in.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, Opinion / Editorial, Salisbury Tagged With: , ,

MSNBC – Don’t Let the Facts Get In the Way of the Narrative

October 7, 2013 by Leave a Comment

Even the left acknowledges that MSNBC has a “progressive” slant.  To add to the irony, NBC now views MSNBC as an adjunct to its news department.  MSNBC talking heads such as Rachel Maddow make FOX News regulars such as Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity look positively moderate in comparison.

While I am a fan of neither O’Reilly nor Hannity, they at least attempt to use facts to support their arguments rather than simply make them up as they go along.  Not so with the MSNBC cabal.

A recent case on point, with a Delmarva slant, is MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

The man standing before the microphone in his white lab coat is Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD).  Hayes identifies Harris as Rep. Tom Price (R-GA).  He claims that Harris / Price hasn’t practiced medicine since 1996.  Well, that’s not true of the man in the video.  Harris practiced medicine right up until his election to Congress in 2010.  While I can’t speak for Andy, I’m willing to bet that he would still be practicing medicine today if not for a federal law which prohibits members to hold outside jobs.  This is the reason than many physicians serving in Congress no longer practice.

Of course, none of this matters.  Facts don’t matter.  It’s the NARRATIVE that matters.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, National, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With:

First Amendment Dead in Maryland

September 24, 2013 by Leave a Comment

TOWSON, MD – The left seems to believe that there should be no consequences to saying anything … provided you adhere to the liberal orthodoxy.  However, if you don’t then they also seem to find no problem throwing the First Amendment right out the window.

We see one such example in the recent arrest of a Howard County parent attempting to ask questions at one of the recent meetings on “Common Core” being held by the state Board of Education.  The parent was arrested and charged with assault.

Readers should understand that the rules set by the Maryland board were designed to limit discussion and deflect serious debate away from this issues.  All questions were supposed to be submitted ahead of time, in writing.  The government officials were able to cherry pick questions and re-word them to allow softball answers to softball questions.

While the charges against Robert Small have been dropped, the message sent was loud and clear – DO NOT CHALLENGE THE STATIST ORTHODOXY.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, News Analysis Tagged With: , ,

Obama’s Lack of Understanding

September 17, 2013 by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON, DC – While people were literally dying in southeast DC yesterday, President Barack Obama launched a partisan attack against Congressional Republicans.  Even media outlets such as MSNBC – the OFFICIAL Obama network – is outraged.

From FOXNews:

More than three hours after news broke of the Navy Yard shootings, President Obama opted to proceed with a partisan attack on Republicans over a looming budget impasse. Obama asked if the GOP was really “willing to hurt people” while police were still searching for suspects in the killings. Obama also touted his own re-election win, slamming Republican nominee Mitt Romney’s ineffective opposition to Obama’s 2010 health law. All the networks, including MSNBC, eventually abandoned coverage of the president’s remarks and returned to breaking news from the scene.

Chief White House Correspondent Ed Henry asked White House Press Secretary Jay Carney why the president went ahead with “what became a series of attacks on Republicans.” Carney responded saying the president’s comments were “entirely appropriate.”

Is the President and his staff so tone deaf that they can’t understand there are certain lines you don’t cross?  Can you imagine the reaction if a Republican occupied the White House and did the same thing?

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, News Analysis Tagged With: , ,

Who’ll Stop the Rain Tax?

September 17, 2013 by Leave a Comment

A press release from the Craig – Haddaway-Riccio campaign:

Harford County Executive and Maryland candidate for Governor David R. Craig released today an economic impact analysis of the so-called rain tax which soaks a typical business that depends on parking lots, roofs and other impervious surfaces with thousands of dollars in fees.  Illustrating the haphazard approach under the new Maryland law, a family-owned General Motors dealership used as a case study in the analysis would be required to pay anywhere from one penny in an outer suburban county to $12,000 per year in Baltimore City.

“If you wanted to open a business with a parking lot, would you want to come to Maryland and figure out this new tax?" asked Craig. “It is easier in our small state for many businesses to simply locate in Delaware, Pennsylvania or Virginia.”

The law, formally known as the “Stormwater Management – Watershed Protection and Restoration Program,” stems from the Obama Administration’s EPA mandate to reduce run off into the Chesapeake Bay.  The O’Malley-Brown Administration signed the measure into law in 2012 with an estimated fiscal impact projected to be a staggering $14.8 billion.  It is the costliest documented stormwater fee regime in the nation that the campaign could determine.   The first stormwater fees were implemented in some jurisdictions across the country beginning in the mid 1970’s to help meet federal Clean Water Act requirements.

Baltimore City alone estimates it will collect $24 million from the rain tax per year. Baltimore, which already has the state’s highest property and individual income taxes, leads the state in taxpayer exodus according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data.
“Baltimore City is sealing its own fate like Detroit – a downward spiral caused by raising taxes and fees on a shrinking base,” said Craig. “Baltimore especially can ill-afford to saddle residents and businesses with the highest rain tax in the state; it will only circle the financial drain that much faster.”

Craig will hold a press conference on the rain tax on Tuesday, September 17 at Boyle Buick and GMC Truck in Abingdon.   The announcement coincides with a scheduled visit to Maryland from Texas Gov. Rick Perry who is waging a media attack on the state’s business climate under the O’Malley-Brown Administration and a nascent grassroots secessionist movement in western Maryland that is likewise gaining media attention.

The O’Malley-Brown Administration has increased taxes, fees and tolls 40 times that remove an additional $3.1 billion out of the economy per year. 

“There is a pattern here,” said Craig. “There is a growing class of ‘forgotten Marylanders’ – people who are left behind from all walks of life and from every part of our state who are required to pay record amounts of taxes, fees and tolls to support radical political rulers who no longer represent them.”

Only in the Once Free State does the government tax the rain.  What’s next?

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: , ,

Ireton Threatens City Board Members

September 17, 2013 by Leave a Comment

SALISBURY, MD – Salisbury mayor Jim Ireton has resorted to threats in attempting to get his way from the city’s Housing Board of Adjustments and Appeals (HBAA).  According to the Daily Times’ Jeremy Cox, Ireton threatened the board members after his administration did not get their way regarding the rubble pile on the site of the old Salisbury Mall:

“I just wanted to let the three of you know your terms are up, and we would like to know whether you would like to be reappointed,” he said.

The HBAA, mockingly called the “Slumlords’ Board” by some, is charged with hearing appeals of city enforcement decisions against city property owners.  The members of the quasi-judicial board are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.   However, the board (like other quasi-judicial boards such as the Board of Zoning Appeals) is supposed to be independent.

Ireton’s actions threaten the independence of the board and make any rulings in favor of his administration suspect.  Why would Ireton do such a thing?  Simply, his arrogance knows no bounds.  Like his hero Barack Obama, the rule of law means nothing.  Results are what matter, and that means Ireton’s way or the highway.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Analysis, Salisbury Tagged With: , ,

The EPA Brigade

September 16, 2013 by Leave a Comment

CHICKEN, AK – I remember watching a 1997 Steven Seagal movie, Fire Down Below, and thinking what a stupid premise the movie was based on.  Sure it was decent low brow entertainment and I loved some of the actors – Marg Helgenberger, Kris Kristofferson, Levon Helm – and the country singers that also appeared – Marty Stuart, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt – but c’mon … an EPA agent wages war against an evil corporation and the town it controls.  Boy, was I wrong!

Last week armed EPA agents raided the thriving metropolis of Chicken, Alaska.  The EPA Brigade showed up in full body armor looking for violations of the Clean Water Act.

The next time I need to call 911 for the police I’ll tell them that someone is polluting rather than robbing my house.  Maybe the eco-army will respond faster.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, News Analysis Tagged With: ,

Today’s Geography Lesson

September 16, 2013 by Leave a Comment

This video illustrates the changes to Europe’s political map over the last 1,000 years.  It’s not news, but it is interesting.

Share Button
Filed Under: Feature, International Tagged With:

The Bill for Secession

September 15, 2013 by Leave a Comment

No one dislikes the Maryland state government more than I do; and the Baltimore Sun’s Dan Rodrick’s is Maryland’s poster child for the smug, sanctimonious liberal journalist.  That said, Rodrick’s response to the current discussion of secession by five western Maryland counties is well worth reading.  Rodrick lays out just some of the potential costs to Western Marylanders if they actually secede from the Once Free State.

Here on Delmarva we’ve entertained similar discussions in the past, although not as seriously as the folks west of the Baltimore-DC corridor seem to be.  We want our gas tax money back (as do the folks in Allegheny, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties).  We want the jackboot of Annapolis off of our collective necks (ditto for the Western Maryland 5).  In my home of Wicomico County we resent the state telling us what our local property tax rate will be and their effective assassination of our sacred revenue cap.  Personally, I would love to see the Eastern Shore become its own state or possibly merge with Delaware and Virginia’s two Eastern Shore counties (Accomack and Northampton).

There’s just one little problem … how many Eastern Shore residents (or Western Maryland taxpayers) are willing to pay the bill that would be due.  Do you think the voters of Worcester County would be willing to reimburse Annapolis for the cost of beach replenishment or the expansion of US 113?  What do you think the response would be if Wicomico residents were told that they had to reimburse Maryland for the cost of the by-pass around Salisbury and Salisbury University?  God forbid that we actually paid the full freight for the costs of our schools.  What would be the response from folks in Somerset if they had to pay Maryland back for UMES or ECI?  What about the Shore’s community colleges and state parks?

Does anyone actually believe that the good folks of Queen Anne’s or Kent would voluntarily pony up to help us pay those costs?  It reminds me of the many problems faced by the Confederacy when it was formed.

Things like secession sound great in the abstract.  Personally, I think that secession by both Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore would probably be a good thing.  It’s just important that people have a serious discussion with their eyes wide open.

Note:  I know the graphic doesn’t show Carroll as shaded, but it was the best we could do.

Share Button
Filed Under: DelMarVa, Featured Posts, Maryland, Opinion / Editorial Tagged With: ,

Boda to Announce for Wicomico Council

September 15, 2013 by Leave a Comment

SALISBURY, MD – Former Salisbury City Council Candidate Muir Boda will be announcing his candidacy for Wicomico County Council at the end of the week.  Boda will seek the Republican nomination for one of two At Large seats.

You can follow Boda’s campaign HERE.

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, Maryland, MD - Wicomico, News Tagged With: ,

ObamaCare Hits Trader Joe’s

September 15, 2013 by 1 Comment

MONROVIA, CA – Everyone seems to love Trader Joe’s.  Since we don’t have one on Delmarva, my wife fills the car up every two weeks when she’s down in Virginia visiting her parents.  The grocery chain appears to be one of America’s many success stories … at least until ObamaCare reared its ugly head.  Last week the chain informed employees that Trader Joe’s would no longer be offering health care benefits to its part time employees.

What was supposed to be the answer to a supposed health care crisis, ObamaCare seems to be the opposite.  According to the Congressional Budget Office, over 7 million workers will lose their employer-based health coverage as a result of the law.  These individuals (and their covered family members) will be forced into government-run exchanges.

H/T – Ken Cuccinelli

Share Button
Filed Under: Featured Posts, National, News Tagged With:
Next Page »